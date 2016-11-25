29°
Threats, lies and then he burned her house down

Emma Reid
| 25th Nov 2016 9:24 AM
A woman has bravely shared her story of domestic violence.
A woman has bravely shared her story of domestic violence. Contributed

AFTER 17 years-of-marriage a Bundaberg woman thought she knew the man she fell in love with.

The relationship didn't start with violence and there were good times before it escalated to aggression and controlling behaviour.

As today is White Ribbon Day she would like to share her story of how it changed to help spread the message, violence against women is never okay.

The woman who can not be named has lived in fear for many years and says that feeling will never leave while her ex-husband was still alive.

The relationship started to break down when he became controlling, taking away her electronic communication and constantly phoning to check in on her.

"We were happy to start but when we grew out of the honeymoon phase it all changed,” she said.

"When my attention went from him to the kids he became progressively worse and more controlling.”

There was name calling and the aggressive side came out when he was not in control of her.

Four years ago he burnt down the house she was living in.

She feels she may never be safe.

"He has a total disregard for the law and I'm still terrified,” she said.

The mother-of-four said there was one instance when she was preparing lunches with her girls when he called all of them sl**s.

"The girls were young and didn't know why their dad had called them that,” she said.

"He installed spy programs on the computer and told all of my friends and family lies about me.

"I've isolated myself because I now have trust issues with everyone.”

The couple separated six years ago and the violence has only increased.

There were threatening sms and text messages which stated he had installed surveillance cameras in her new residence.

"He kept saying he could see us all the time,” she said.

"Even when we were showering - it got to the stage we wore swimmers to shower.”

She said one minute he would be lovely and the next he would irate.

She keeps a low profile and said she will never form another relationship as she fears of the consequences if her ex-husband found out.

When she was with her husband she withdraw from the rest of the world and became robotic.

"I was emotionless, I couldn't think or act for myself,” she said.

"I came across heartless or careless even to the children because I was so withdrawn and scared.”

She told the NewsMail of the times she would wake the children in the early hours of the morning to escape because she feared he would come to hurt one of them.

"He became a heavy drinker and the abuse was emotionally and mentally draining,” the mother said.

"At the moment we are still on edge and I've sent years going back and forth to court.”

When she finally built the courage to leave him the abuse did not stop but the support from Bundaberg services, such as Edon Place, helped to rebuild her life to a degree.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg violence against women white ribbon day

