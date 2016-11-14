Thousands without power after storms

LOTS OF LIGHNING: There were plenty of bolts hitting the Bundaberg region with the evening storms.

STORMS that battered the region at the weekend left thousands of residents without power.

Crews from Ergon Energy are expected to restore power to Wide Bay customers still affected by the wild weather progressively during today.

Ergon Energy corporate communications manager Rod Rehbein said at this stage, the power supply to about 1000 customers in the Bundaberg region and 1100 in the Fraser Coast region remains interrupted.

He said the weekend's storms had the most impact in communities to the north, west and south of Bundaberg, as well as the North Burnett and north of Gympie.

"The largest customer number impacts were north and west of Bundaberg and in parts of the city, but there was less damage requiring major repairs than experienced in the Maryborough and Childers regions,"Mr Rehbein said.

"The worst affected areas in the Fraser Coast are Tinana, Dunmora, Oakhurst and Yengarie, while about 700 customers are impacted in the Isis district (including Childers, Buxton, Cordalba and Apple Tree Creek), about 300 in the Kolan district (including Bullyard and Bungadoo) and 40 in Moore Park Beach."

"Local crews have resumed the restoration effort this morning and about 20 crews from other depots will join them during the day."

Mr Rehbein said there had been multiple reports of fallen power lines and blown fuses and lightning arrestors caused by lightning strikes and vegetation coming into contact with the network.

The Bundaberg Regional Council area experienced 25,494 lightning strokes during the two days of storms, while there were 4221 lightning strokes recorded in the Fraser Coast Regional Council area in the same period.

Any customers whose power does not come back on when their neighbours have supply restored is requested to call Ergon on 13 22 96.