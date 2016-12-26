Surf's up! Conditions clear up as surfers make most of swell

DESPITE wet and windy conditions in the morning, the region's beaches opened as usual and swimmers and board riders made the most of the Boxing Day public holiday as the weather improved throughout the day.

Positive news for surfers is that there are some handy waves at Nielson Park Beach with plenty of surfers making the most of the Boxing Day swell.

The swell is expected to stick around for another couple of days, making tomorrow morning a perfect time to hit the beach.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifesaving development officer Jamie Findlay said the advice was, as always, to swim between the red and yellow flags.

"It's a little bit rough and messy with a sweep going from right to left as you look at the water from the beach," he said.

"The weather's clearing up and the sun's coming out so we remind people to slip, slop and slap as well.

"They wind is meant to stick around for the remainder of the day."

Christmas Day also saw plenty of beachgoers make their way down onto the sand, with 3076 visitors recorded across the region's five patrolled beaches, mainly in the morning.

"Of the visitors, 1500 were at Kellys and about 700 at Nielson," Mr Finlay said.

"The morning started off quite fine and there was a few showers as the day went on but we had no rescues all day."

Patrols are running from 8am to 6pm at Nielson, Kellys, Moore Park and Oaks Beach plus Elliott Heads.