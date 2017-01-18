Thousands enjoy turtle season

MORE than 15,000 people have now enjoyed the spectacle of watching turtles nest and hatch at the Mon Repos during this breeding season.



The milestone was reached on Monday night when 310 people took a Turtle Encounter Tour.

A total of 15,185 had taken the tour as of yesterday.



Groups headed out at 7.40pm, 7.45pm, 8.40pm, 8.45pm and 9.15pm and caught a glimpse of some of the 13 loggerheads that nested and four clutches that hatched.



Turtle season officially ends in March.



If you would like to book to see the turtles, contact the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) Rangers at Mon Repos Regional Park on (07) 4159 1652 to plan your visit.

Crowds watch a turtle return to the water after laying eggs on Mon Repos Beach. contributed