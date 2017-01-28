This little piggy is looking for Mr Right

WHAT A BABE: Princess is looking for love and her owner, Karen Sagar, is helping her.

WE have Tinder, but how do you go about finding a boyfriend when you're a pig?

Thankfully that's a problem Princess Bubblegum Sketti Grandsnorter (Princess for short), needn't worry about with wing woman and owner Karen Sagar willing to do her dirty work.

The photogenic pig, with a profile picture that is sure to make hearts melt and male pulses race, won't be single for long.

Mrs Sagar has shared Princess's plight on social media and, in her role as wing woman, will vet any potential suitors.

She said the beloved family pet was looking for a "sexy boy” to cuddle up to at night.

She described Princess as very laid back, but stubborn - naturally - with a hunger for food.

She said Princess was very sociable, often seen conversing with her friend the sheep and for fun she likes to spend time in nature and going for swims in the mud by the dam.

Mrs Sagar said Princess was looking for love with a like-minded boar.

"We've had several pigs over the years but due to Princess being raised in the house with a love for TV, she's very special to us,” she said.

Princess has been known to look regal in a pair of sunglasses and quite enjoys watching her more famous counterpart Babe.

Interested parties can swipe right for Princess or just go about it the old-fashioned way and contact Mrs Sagar through the Bucca Community Facebook page.