Why this commonly broken parking rule could cost you $170

A BUNDABERG man is calling for drivers to brief themselves on the rules of leaving single-row centre median strip car parks in the Bundaberg CBD.

Patrick Denham said he had seen far too many near-misses.

"No one is looking for vehicles to reverse from this type of parking," he said.

"Barolin and Targo Sts are the worst, near post office, Friendlies Chemist and Barolin St medical.

"I see near-misses every few weeks."

Mr Denham said in once case, a car nearly collided with a bus.

"On one trip a car reverses out at Target's rear entrance, missing a bus by centimetres, thanks to the prompt action of the bus driver.

A driver is concerned about motorists reversing out of median strip parks.

"He had just pick up passengers at the stop and was pulling out."

Mr Denham, who recently posted a video to YouTube showing one instance of a car reversing out of a centre median strip, said he thought a lack of knowledge could be a factor.

"I think a lot of drivers do not know it is illegal," he said.

According to the Bundaberg police traffic branch, reversing out of a centre median parking area isn't just dangerous - it also comes with a $170 fine.

Reader poll Did you realise this rule existed? Yes

No

View Results Vote

A Bundaberg police spokesman said signs often used to have arrows showing drivers how it was safe to leave a park, but currently it was often not the case.

He also said some car parks in the CBD were built for reversing out of (such as angle parks), but even in those parks drivers should be extremely careful when leaving.

"When they're reversing they just need to take care," he said.