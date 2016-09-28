Third crash causes traffic delays

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Maryborough and Electra Streets.

POLICE are urging drivers to take care after a third car crash in Bundaberg today.

A white Nissan Patrol and a Hyundai sedan collided on the corner of Electra and Maryborough Sts this afternoon at 5.30.

No one was injured in the collision but it caused some traffic chaos near Hinkler Shopping Centre.

Earlier this afternoon a white Prado flipped and landed in a car yard on Bargara Rd.

Two people were taken to hospital, while this morning emergency crews responded to a two-car traffic crash on Branyan St.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service one woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The other person declined transport to hospital.