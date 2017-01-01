31°
Think you're alright to drive? Think again

Carolyn Archer
| 1st Jan 2017 10:49 AM
New Year's Eve partygoers are urged to stay off the road for a number of hours as they may still be over the legal alcohol limit this morning.
New Year's Eve partygoers are urged to stay off the road for a number of hours as they may still be over the legal alcohol limit this morning.

NEW Year's Eve revellers are being urged not to get behind the wheel this morning after a number of drivers were charged with drink driving in the early hours.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said between 4am and 7am today police intercepted a number of drivers who returned blood alcohol readings between 0.05% and 0.1%.

"These readings are that range where people may not be sure if they are over,” he said.

"Stay off the road for a good 12 hours to allow time for the alcohol to dissipate from your system.”

With a heavy police presence in and around the CBD, police praised the behaviour of partygoers with no reports of major incidents.

However there were a number of arrests for drunken behaviour issues

In total across the Wide Bay district overnight there were 21 arrests and 28 charges laid, eight drink drivers charged and seven banning notices issued.

