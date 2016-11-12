Think before you vote

epa05623720 US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C) waves next to running mate Mike Pence (L) as he delivers a speech on stage at Donald Trump's 2016 US presidential Election Night event as votes continue to be counted at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2016. EPA/SHAWN THEW

THE general voting public consistently falls for the negative advertising campaigns at election time.

We are too silly (I wanted to use a stronger word but it may not get published) to realise we are being manipulated by the marketing machines of the big political parties. Sad to say it works.

We get bombarded with negative advertising about the other candidate or party with little information presented about the qualifications, ethics and real abilities of any candidate to actually do the job or controlling millions of dollars of our money.

Would you choose a personal financial advisor using the same method?

Governments are regularly elected by us, the voting public, on the basis of advertising that the other party or candidate "may do this” or "may do that” or "will do this”.

A large part of this advertising is later proved to be lies but we still fall for it.

Why hasn't a party sued the other parties for defamation?

Please wake up and have a good look at who is the right candidate with the business acumen, experience, morals and skills to help govern our country at the next election and not fall for the negative advertising hype and lies.

Maybe then, we can get the government we deserve and need instead of the current lot who can't pay their own bills on $6000 a week, don't disclose previous criminal convictions and should not have been able to stand for election in the first place, have business that go bankrupt or assault people and that is just some of the Australian politicians.

Even the Fraser Coast councillors don't have the maturity and social skills to work together.

God help America (and the rest of the world). Donald Trump loses it over twitter posts so I am scared to imagine what would happen in a real international conflict.

Remember the old days when politicians were people you looked up to, who had some successful business experience and ethics.

They were the pillars of society not the dregs of society who couldn't get another job.

Good intentions do not make the right candidate. They need skills and ethics.

There are some very good ones out there but for heaven's sake please think before you vote next time.

KEN WILSON

Bundaberg