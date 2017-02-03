Things are about to get changed up in our CBD

A STAKEHOLDER meeting is being organised as part of a community consultation program to gather the views of traders on plans to revitalise the Bundaberg CBD.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said next week's meeting would call for nominations for a community reference group which would act as a conduit between the council and stakeholders.

"We've organised a meeting for CBD traders and other stakeholders to discuss how we can work together to create the most vibrant CBD in regional Queensland," he said.

"We want to hear the community's views on what they think are the key ingredients for a premier commercial hub.

The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD55

"While council will be engaging a specialist consultancy to develop design concepts, we want input from stakeholders regarding the design and construction of the staged redevelopment."

Representative for Division 4 Councillor Helen Blackburn said in addition to next week's stakeholder meeting and the establishment of a community reference group, the views of our community would be sought via a range of engagement tools.

"While next Tuesday night's meeting will cover a range of topics, council will also be conducting surveys over the coming weeks to gauge public sentiment," she said.

"These surveys can be completed online via a questionnaire, through our social media channels or by using an interactive mapping tool.

"We'll also be conducting face-to-face surveys in the CBD."