Thief escapes jail time so he can re-pay his debt to victims

Tobi Loftus
| 15th Sep 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 2:47 PM
NO JAIL TIME: A man who pleaded guilty in the Gayndah Magistrates Court to a spree of robberies has been spared a jail sentence.
NO JAIL TIME: A man who pleaded guilty in the Gayndah Magistrates Court to a spree of robberies has been spared a jail sentence.

A MAN faced with 13 charges relating to a spree of robberies over a nine-month period has escaped time behind bars.

Jacob William Peter Knight, who pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 8 to all charges, committed the offences between October 2014 and July 2015.

The court heard the 25-year-old had stolen, or damaged, $19,700 worth of items or cash, from various locations including the Mundubbera Hotel, the Mundubbera Bowls Club and various Gayndah locations.

Defence lawyer GM Maloy told the court Knight had informed him he had family issues at the time he committed the offences.

"He indicated to me around that time his mother and younger sister were ejected from his home by his stepfather," Mr Maloy said.

"Some of what he stole was to assist them.

"He further informed me that he had a bad drinking habit... and combined with that drinking habit was a bad gambling habit.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett sentenced Knight to a Intensive Correction Order for 12 months.

Mr Hackett said if Knight was sent to jail it would be harder for him to repay his victims.

"I want to see you working so the victims can be compensated for your selfish and greedy actions," he said.

"First you'll get back to work to start paying back the damage you've caused and (then), as part of the order, you'll get some assistance with those drinking and gambling problems.

"Those issues haven't been addressed and they need to be addressed for the benefit of the community."

Knight also pleaded guilty to two counts of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, but was not further punished.

Topics:  buncourt, court, crime, gayndah, mundubbera, north burnett, north burnett court, theft

