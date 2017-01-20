There's something very different about this new takeaway shop

WELCOME: The Tasty Club's Viola Rezk outside the new business on Lester St.

A NEW takeaway shop is serving up all the classics as well as Egyptian-inspired cuisine.

As an Egyptian woman, manager Viola Rezk said her love for cooking and bringing various cultures to life through food is what made her want to open her own business in Bundaberg.

"I started taking some food to my neighbours and they said, 'wow this is really nice, we've never had anything like that' and from there I decided 'okay, let's cook',” Mrs Rezk said.

"Usually in places like Brisbane you can go to different restaurants, but here it's all the same.

MENU: The Tasty Club in Lester Street. Mike Knott BUN200117TASTY4

"We have all of the fish and chips, but I also wanted to give Bundy something different - the chef can cook Egyptian, Lebanese, Italian, anything you want.”

Mrs Rezk said despite being located in an industrial area, she was determined to make the business work.

"On the first day we had a lot of people in and we send out our daily deals on Facebook,” she said.

"When the soccer season starts, all of the mums can come enjoy a coffee while the kids come and play in the shade with some toys.”

Mrs Rezk said her favourite meal on the menu was the Egyptian kofta.

The Tasty Club is on 13 Lester St, for daily specials visit the Facebook page or call 4196 0574.