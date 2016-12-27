The year's 10 most read NewsMail stories online

IT WAS a year of sadness and tragedy that shocked us all.

Our 10 most viewed stories of the year are those which gripped the region as locals shared in grief and paid tribute to those who will never be forgotten.

Bundaberg nurse Melanie Robinson was killed in a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy near Howard on February 4, 2016.

1. Bundaberg mourns much-loved midwife

In February, tributes poured in for 29-year-old Bundaberg midwife Melanie Robertson who was killed when her SUV collided head-on with a B-double truck north of Howard.

More than 30,000 people read the story paying homage to a woman many referred to as caring and respected.

WBHHS chief operating officer Debbie Carroll said Melanie, who worked in the Bundaberg Family Unit, was a treasured colleague whose nursing career was blossoming in the health service.

"Melanie was a beautiful person inside and out and we watched her grow and develop into a highly skilled midwife with a passion for caring for babies," she said.

Bundaberg court house

2. Man impregnates girl, 13

In August, the NewsMail covered the shocking story of a man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

The Townsville man, who was in a "father-daughter" relationship with the teen, pleaded guilty to abduction and carnal knowledge of a girl under 16.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said the child, who could not be named, was in the legal care of Child Safety at the time of the offence.

The first charge related to an incident where the man removed the girl's underwear, and then his own, when they were staying in the same tent.

The second charge of abduction happened when the victim wished to run away and got in contact with the accused.

They travelled to Bundaberg and set up in a secluded area. When police found them in May they fled into bushes and remained hidden even after a police helicopter search.

Scott McIntyre, Mat Templeman and Nathan Spoor.

3. Region loses another shining light

In Novmember, the region paid tribute to popular Bundaberg man Nathan Spoor who died in a boating incident.

Mr Spoor was on a family camping trip in North Queensland when the fatal incident happened.

The 33-year-old Rise the Bakehouse owner was deeply mourned by the community.

"He was cool, calm, generous and loyal," one of his close friends said.

"There was no other person in the world like him.

"He packed so much into his short life, you'd think he was a 70-year-old."

Police and ambulances are on the scene of an incident at the Tallon Bridge

4. Man dies after fall from Tallon Bridge

It was sad news after a man in his 40s died after falling from Tallon Bridge earlier this month.

Police and paramedics gave CPR to the man for more than 30 minutes, but he could not be revived.

The man had fallen about 15 metres on to a section of grass on the north side of the river.

If you need help or support please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Vehicles continue to ignore the risk of driving through flooded roads despite recent fatalities in the Bundaberg region.

5. Flood warning issued for rivers

Storm season was in full swing in January when the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for the Burnett and Kolan rivers after heavy rainfall.

Residents were also warned of the possibility of flash flooding.

Luckily, the community was spared any major flooding.

6. Teen killed in motorbike crash

Another sad loss as a man died in a traffic crash north of Bundaberg in November.

It is believed his motorbike collided with a truck on Rosedale Rd thorough Meadowvale.

The teenage rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he passed away.

People pay their respects after a terrible tragedy at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast where four people lost their lives.

7. Bundaberg family tells of Dreamworld tragedy

Local funeral director David Levi knew something was wrong at Dreamworld when he started getting worried calls from his family in October.

Mr Levi, his wife Penny and their children had been on a Gold Coast holiday when the Wild Rapid ride malfunctioned and took four lives.

Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader Mike Turnbull believes more funding needs to go in to earthquake research before a disaster happens near Bundaberg.

8. Expert warns of major earthquake threat

In November, CQUniversity's lead earthquake seismologist, Mike Turnbull warned it was only a matter of time before an earthquake struck the region.

Mr Turnbull said the problem scientists faced was a lack of funding to research the significance of smaller quakes which have the potential to lead to quakes on a much larger and more devastating scale.

Steve and Courtney Evans are preparing for the opening of The Rock Bar and Grill in Bundaberg.

9. New restaurant opens on the river

In January, news that the old Spinnaker site would become a new eatery had readers in a frenzy.

Steve and Courtney Evans talked to the NewsMail about their plans for the new Rock Bar and Grill after overcoming their own personal battle - Mr Evans's successful fight with cancer.

The couple said the restaurant, which has since opened, would be a family friendly place to eat with a surprising menu.

Leith Wakeham, Chris Holmes and Simon Prideaux died in a horror car crash in Bucca on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

10. Three lives lost in high speed crash

There was a massive outpouring of grief after three men were killed instantly in a high-speed crash in South Kolan in the week before Christmas.

Chris Holmes, Leith Wakeham and Simon Prideaux had been picking up some pizzas and were on their way home when their car lost control and slammed into trees on the roadside.

Friends described them as good mates who were keen sports players and always joking, having fun and leaving a trail of laughter.