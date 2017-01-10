The Waves sends gear to Pacific nation

GIFT: Kurt Wessel and Tien Nguyen (front), Brendan Royall, Ashley Simpson, Katrina Cassidy and Antonio Kaufusi (back) with gear to be donated to Papua New Guinea.

THERE will be a little bit of the Bundaberg Rugby League in Papua New Guinea next week - thanks to The Waves Tigers.

In a generous move, last year's grand finalists in the BRL competition will send over some of their gear to those less fortunate in the Pacific island.

Player Tien Nguyen, who organised the donation, will deliver the gear to children next week when he competes in a nines tournament in the country.

Nguyen will compete with a Brisbane team at the event on January 21 and 22.

"One of my mates organised the fundraiser and asked if we could get as much equipment as we could,” he said.

"I contacted (The Waves Tigers president) Ash (Simpson) and they were happy to help.”

Nguyen said the donation would be well received in a nation passionate about rugby league.

"They'll love it,” he said.

"We take things for granted like buying jerseys and buying equipment and for them they can't afford it.”

"I can't wait to take it over.”

Playing in his first big tournament since the BRL season, the versatile back said he was looking forward to going over there.

"I have no expectations for the event,” he said.

"It will be a good tournament though and I'm playing with a few of my good mates.”

Nguyen will be joined on the trip by former Tigers player Rueben Baillie, who will play in the event as well.

For The Waves, helping the duo out was a simple decision.

"We thought it was a good opportunity to give back,” Simpson said.

"This is a wonderful initiative and it is great to give back to the Papua New Guinea community.”

After setting up a donation collection outside of the The Waves Sports Club, they were inundated with items.

"Players, supporters and others gave plenty of stuff,” Simpson said.

"I think it is fantastic and it proves that there really is people happy to help.”

Simpson said the club had been great as well.

"I must thank the sports club who have helped us out,” he said.

"Particular thanks needs to go to Brendan Royall who has given great support.”

The players will head to Papua New Guinea on January 18.