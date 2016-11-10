The Shack signs for the Power

Former Bundaberg Bull Will Shackleford (Shack) will be playing for the Gladstone Power in next year's Queensland Basketball League after Bundaberg's teams folded.

BASKETBALL: The worst kept secret is over in Bundaberg basketball with Will Shackleford - The Shack - signing for the Gladstone Port City Power for next year's Queensland Basketball League.

Signing a deal this week after Bundaberg's two QBL teams folded in September, The Shack now joins the side that is the closest geographically to the Bulls.

Talking about the move The Shack said he had little hesitation in taking up the Power's offer.

"They contacted me as soon as it happened and I have a couple of good mates in Gladstone,” he said.

Of those is fellow recruit Josh Walters who 'Shack' met recently.

"I played with Josh at a tournament in New South Wales and he was another one who helped me out to come to Gladstone,” Shackleford said.

After averaging 19 points per game and 17 rebounds per game in his 119 games with the Bulls, The Shack said he looked forward to playing with dynamic player Ray Willis who has re-signed with the Power.

"Ray is one of the best and plays an up tempo game and it's going to be good playing with him,” he said.

He also said he hopes to develop Gladstone's youth.

"I pride myself on youth development and to try and better the club's junior base,” Shackleford added. "I love coaching and I always try to better the youth by doing one-on-ones and camps.”

In the meantime though he will still be committed to his role at the Angels Community Group in Bundaberg.

He will join up with his new Power team-mates at the start of next year and says he is already training hard for the new season.

The NewsMail will talk to The Shack about his time at the Bulls in the next few weeks.