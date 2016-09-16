28°
The thing about Bundy's CBD that bugs us more than parking

Crystal Jones
| 16th Sep 2016 8:41 AM
BUNDABERG CBD: Bourbong Street. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
FOLLOWING a Bundaberg CBD business community forum last month, the NewsMail's online audience got talking about things that were important to them in the city's CBD.

A lack of parking spaces in peak times have long been a hot topic among readers, with many calling for more parking spaces.

In previous discussions there have even been calls to remove garden beds or provide a shuttle bus from another parking area on the CBD's outskirts.

But when the NewsMail ran a poll asking readers what bugged them most in the CBD, parking took second place.

It seems the number one concern has switched to smoking.

 

CRIME PREVENTION: The Safer Bundaberg CCTV System operating in the CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Of all the options given in the NewsMail's online poll, concerns over smoking in the CBD took 23% of votes - 3% more than concerns there weren't enough parks.

That was followed by 11% saying those who overstayed their welcome in car parks should receive increased fines.

Ten per cent said they wanted to see a crackdown on bikes and skateboards being used dangerously in the CBD.

Just 8% called for more places to sit and relax, while 7% said the biggest change they'd like to see was the removal of garden beds near car parks.

Shopping and beautification seems low on the list, with 5% and 5% saying it was their main concern.

 

The Bundaberg CBD.
Just 4% said they wanted more gardens, and an even lower 2% calling for more disability parking.

The vote results coincide with Australia's toughest anti-smoking laws aimed at reducing the harm caused by secondary smoking in Queensland coming into effect.

Smoking is now prohibited at bus stops, taxi ranks, ferry terminals or any public transport waiting point, under-18 organised sporting events and skate parks, at and around early childhood education and care facilities and at public swimming pool complexes.

 

CRIME PREVENTION: The Safer Bundaberg CCTV System operating in the CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the laws were designed to protect all Queenslanders from harmful second-hand smoke, to further encourage smokers to quit, and importantly, to discourage young people from ever starting to smoke.

"We've gone from 30 per cent of adults smoking daily to 12 per cent in 15 years, and encouragingly, the number of teenagers smoking has dropped from 24 per cent to 6 per cent over the same period, so the message is getting through," Mr Dick said.

"But smoking, and exposure to second-hand smoke, remains a major public health issue.

 

Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
"While market research shows most smokers try and do the right thing when it comes to where they smoke, these new smoke-free areas will serve to firm-up protection for non-smokers.

"In particular the laws will protect children from second-hand smoke at the places where they learn and play sport, as well as reducing the visibility of smoking when young eyes are watching."

Smokers will also be required to butt out at popular visitor areas such as picnic and barbecue sites and camping ground areas in National Parks from February 1, 2017.

 

Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Cancer Council Queensland CEO, Professor Jeff Dunn AO, commended the Queensland Government for introducing the laws.

"These laws will save lives and lay the foundation for a smoke-free future," he said.

"Almost one Queenslander will die every day from inhaling tobacco smoke, without ever having smoked a cigarette in their life.

"There is no safe level of smoking or passive smoking, and we know that bans on smoking in public places are an effective way of creating smoke-free communities.

 

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
"Most smokers want to quit, and each year about 10,000 of them are successful in Queensland - many more are now likely to succeed thanks to the Queensland Government's actions.

"Smoking is estimated to cost the Queensland economy more than $6 billion each year, causing 3,422 deaths and resulting in over 35,000 hospitalisations.

"These regulations will help to end the tragic toll that cigarettes take on our lives - smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in Queensland: two in three Queensland smokers will die from the habit; one-third of smokers will tragically die in middle age, losing at least 20 years of life; and current smokers will die an average of 10 years earlier than non-smokers, with mortality rates increasing substantially with the increased intensity of smoking.

 

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
"Community support for smoke free spaces is higher than ever, with majority non-smokers and only about 12 per cent of the adult population smoking daily.

"We applaud the Health Minister for his action."

Smokers interested in quitting should phone 13 QUIT (13 7848) for a tailored quit smoking program.

