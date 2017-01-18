The next generation of doctors is here

THE wards are their oyster.

Twenty-six new medical interns have started working in the Bundaberg Hospital, with sixteen from the University of Queensland program funded by the Queensland Government and 10 from the Commonwealth Medical Internship Initiative.

Two of the interns Isabel Gonzalez Matheus and Luke McIntosh said words can not describe how excited they are to have this opportunity.

"Ever since I was a little girl I've wanted to be a doctor, and I took Health Science to see if I'd like it and medicine is something you know straight away whether you like it or not,” Isabel said.

Having studied health science for four years and another four years of medicine, Isabel said she can't wait to work as an intern and work as she aspires to become a surgeon.

"It'll be another good 10 years of study, but you're working while you do it,” she said.

"I'd like to do ENT surgery, ears, nose and throat, the reconstructive plastic surgery or even general surgery.

"Even though some rotations are mandatory rotations you can choose another few you like, so because I have an interest in surgery, while I'll do general surgery, I'm also going to do orthopaedic surgery.

While their first week has been spent with orientations and becoming familiar with the hospital, they will soon be trained in various wards and departments, gaining all the skills and information they need over the next year.

"I've always had a very strong interest in medicine, I find it fascinating and thought it would be a good way to help people in need,” Luke said.

"I'm going to do obstetrics, gynecology and anaesthetics because I want to be a rural GP.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said it's great to have our 2017 interns take their first steps in their medical careers here in the Wide Bay.