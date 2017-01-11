The heat is on, Bundy

Temperatures are above average this week as the state sits through a heatwave.

WHILE inland Queensland is set to swelter through some hot weather over the next few days, Bundaberg will experience the very tip of the heatwave with temperatures to reach almost four degrees above average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said the region would get to 34 degrees this week, beating the average of 30.2 degrees.

"Luckily the worst of the heat will be away from the coast with sea breezes keeping Bundaberg a bit cooler than the rest of the state,” he said.

The region is set to reach 33 degrees today, 34 degrees tomorrow and 33 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Mr Woods said a change in air flow was to blame for the hot weather.

"There is currently a surface trough directing a north to north westerly air flow this way,” he said.

"It is creating a very warm, stagnant air mass in the south east.”

Mr Woods said Friday, Saturday and Sunday could see a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm with the rest of the week sunny and clear.

Weather forecast for Bundaberg. Photo: BOM Ashley Clark

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service are urging residents to stay vigilant during the hot weather and to look out for one another.

"When it is so hot, the risk of getting a heat related illness is quite high,” QAS Director of Clinical Quality and Patient Safety Tony Hucker said.

"Try and avoid the hottest part of the day, stay out of the sun if you can, try to get in air-conditioned parts of the house or get the windows open so there is a cool breeze.”

"Wear loose fitted clothing and keep your fluids up.”

Mr Hucker said the tell-tale signs of a heat related illness included a headache or feeling generally unwell.

"It can be really sneaky,” he said.

"If you are watching other people who are outside....it could be just some subtle, abnormal behaviour.”

"You need to grab them straight away, give them some water and give them a splash so they can cool down.”