The Force is with Bundy girl on the way to formal

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Kirsty Scurr-Lynch arrived at her formal with a Star Wars escort tonight.

WHEN all the other girls were feeling the pressure and stressed about what to wear, who to take and how to get to their end-of-year formal, Kirsty Scurr-Lynch let the force be with her - in more than one way.

The 17-year-old chose to be escorted to tonight's Bundaberg Christian College formal by a guard of Star Wars characters from Bundaberg's QASWAS (Queensland Australia Star Wars Appreciation Society) group.

She harnessed the force and made her way to Brothers Sports Club in the Darth Vader-themed Jeep with nine QASWAS members.

Kirsty said she was a big fan of films and couldn't wait to arrive in style.

"Only a few people know that I have organised to go this way,” she said.

Kirsty's mother, Sandra Lynch, said she had joked that she would go to the formal with one Star Wars character and ended up arriving with almost 10.

She said it was a unique way for her daughter to celebrate the end of school.

"We were at the right place at the right time and met (QASWAS member) Warren and all the others and it went from there,” she said.

"Getting all the bits and pieces together was made easy and wasn't as daunting as I thought it would be.

"And what better way to have a final send off from school.”

Ms Lynch said her eldest daughter was a little bit quirky and always thought outside the box.

"She has a great sense of humour and this is just perfect for her,” she said.

QASWAS member Warren Duxbury said they were honoured to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime event for the teen.

"As a father of two girls I know there are some real Star Wars fans out there,” he said.

"The last movie had a lead female role and made the fan base more accessible to girls as well.”

Kirsty said her favourite episode was A New Hope and her favourite character was Han Solo. Unfortunately, he wasn't available tonight.