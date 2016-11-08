30°
The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

Ashley Clark
| 8th Nov 2016 9:50 AM
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Justine Halpin from Take the Plunge Cafe with the Give and Take Christmas Tree.
"TAKE what you need and leave what you can to help everyone have a merry Christmas.”

That's the message from owners of Take the Plunge Cafe who have come up with an idea to support struggling families during the festive season.

Owners Justine Halpin and Beth Boorer have set up a Give and Take Christmas Tree in the corner of their bustling cafe at 17 Electra St.

"We did it last year, it was very successful,” Ms Halpin said.

"People can donate gifts, we will then wrap them up and put ages on them and place them under the tree for other people in need to take,” she said.

"At first we were worried about whether it would work because generally people don't like to take when they are in need, but it is a very welcoming atmosphere so whoever comes in, we are happy to help them or they can choose themselves if they don't need help.m

Ms Halpin said donated gifts of any price and size were welcomed.

She said last year's tree had lots of support and she was thankful for the community's involvement.

"We got really low at one point before Christmas last year but then all of a sudden people started bringing so many gifts in. It was just really beautiful,” Ms Halpin said.

"We are a community- focused cafe so we are all about give and take,”she said.

"That is just our vision, to be a hub of the community where people can come in, feel safe, feel connected and can take without feeling guilty or being ashamed and to help take the pressure off during Christmas.”

To donate to the Give and Take Christmas Tree or if you need presents this festive season, drop in to Take the Plunge Cafe.

Donations of wrapping paper are also welcome.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  christmas donations

