The cheap local servo drivers cross town for

IF YOU travel just a little further down the main drag at Bargara, there is a humble servo that has been drawing in a loyal crowd.

In recent weeks as fuel prices have soared to $1.40 and beyond, Liberty Bargara has kept their prices lower than most.

"We have people who come from Bundy because of our prices,” co-owner Sandi Hatcher said, "and asking, 'Why?'

"We've done it for no other reason than we're not greedy.”

Sandi and her husband Andre took over the service station in July 2016 and have set about adding their own touch to the business.

"It's always been a good little business but we've come in and refreshed it,” Sandi said.

"My husband worked for the Rehbeins' farms for 24 years, and I'd lived overseas; we were both looking for something, and thought we'd give it a go.”

The couple, both Bargara locals, were excited to take on a business that had "been there forever” and pride themselves on keeping things local.

"We've refreshed the place with new racking, we now have groceries, and we have improved the hardware range which is a big seller,” Sandi said.

"It is locally owned and operated, the money stays here, we employ locals and buy a lot of stuff from locals - from the Bolt Place to Bee Mart.”

Amid this month's fuel price rises, many regulars have been sharing comparison photos of Liberty's with other businesses.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who don't care about the price,” Sandi said.

"Hopefully from this, we've gained a few more.

"We watch the prices go up and down, and we set ours at a price that we see as reasonable, while still making money.”

In Monday's NewsMail fuel prices on page 2, the Liberty price was printed incorrectly as 139.9/L. It was in fact 129.9/L.

Liberty's unleaded fuel price today is 129.9/L.