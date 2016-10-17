Terry Denton a hit with local children

Terry Denton with young fans of Andy Griffiths' Treehouse series, which he illustrated.

CHARTS was abuzz with fans of the famous Andy Griffiths' Treehouse stories with the special guest and illustrator Terry Denton.

Emotions ran high for some keen fans as they queued patiently waiting for the opportunity to have a book or two signed.

Mr Denton was surrounded by kids wanting to know more about the books and the process it took to make them.

The guided tour through the exhibition gave parents and children a look inside the crazy mind of a story teller.

Mr Denton said he has illustrated over 125 books and is currently working on the next book in the Treehouse series.

Dylan Price, a passionate and dedicated fan of the series, said he only got the books last Christmas and has read the entire series seven times over.

"The stories are really good and Terry is my favourite character and I am really excited about the next book,” Dylan said.

Many parents also admit to being fans of these books because they have attracted the interest of their sons.

Many of the boys reading the books can personally relate to the characters and they continue to spark kids' imaginations.

Mr Denton took the tour over the road to the library where librarians Denise Rapkins and Rhye Baker decorated the library as if it was a treehouse to create mood and atmosphere for the special event.

It was standing room only for the adults as the kids took up the prime spots for story time with Mr Denton.

He read with passion in his voice, bringing the characters to life.

Denise Rapkins said she was thrilled to have Mr Denton read and the library has signed copies of the series.

"It's great to see plenty of young boys enjoying the books,” she said.

Boys are drawn to the Treehouse series as the stories journey through adventures of two boys, Andy and Terry.

After the reading, the mobile crowd ventured back to Charts for the final tour of the exhibition.

Public programs officer of the galleries, Rebecca MacLean, said the two-day event has attracted interest from hundreds of kids.

The Bundaberg event had over 1200 people attend and here in Childers it was a fantastic turnout and a fantastic exhibition, she said.