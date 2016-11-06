Temperature soar above average today in Bundaberg

HOT WEATHER: Michael and Alexander Balto enjoyed the warm weather at Nielson Park Beach earlier this year and now it's back. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

IF YOU are out and about today it's advised you try to stay cool and hydrated as the weather goes well above average.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kev Hutchins said the average maximum temperature for November was 28.5C and as of 10am this morning the thermometer had already hit 32C.

Today will have a maximum temp of 34C which was well above the average for this month.

Yesterday's temperature was a maximum of 30C.

Mr Hutchins said the wind was blowing from the North to North West which meant the weather would definitely feel hotter.

He said it would cool down tomorrow before picking up again later in the week.

"It will be cooler tomorrow and pick up again on Thursday with 33C and Friday with 34C again," he said.

"It will be felt right through the week."

The meteorologist said in regards to storms today looked clear but tomorrow afternoon there was a possibility.

"Tuesday is also fine and a slight chance Wednesday and Thursday for a shower," he said.

The BOM website said a surface trough extended through northwestern Queensland into the tropical interior and will remain slow moving today.

The hot and sunny weather brings a UV index of 13 which is extreme and people are reminded to slip, slop and slap when outdoors.