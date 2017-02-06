Teenagers charged in relation to burglary

POLICE have charged two Avenell Heights teenagers, aged 15 and 13, in relation to an alleged burglary which occurred at around 5am yesterday at Avenell St address.

But it's not the only break-in under investigation, with a number of burglary offences reported to police since Friday, including then theft of ID and a debit card from a Targo St address between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday.

Between 2am and 8.30am on Friday, ID, credit cards and cash was stolen from a Barolin St address and the credit cards have been used by unknown offenders.

Then between 8pm on Thursday and 3am on Friday a wallet, debit card, ID and cash was taken from a Beatrice St home.

As a result of investigations surrounding the Walkervale area, police have seized property including bicycles.

Any one with information can call Policelink on 131 444.