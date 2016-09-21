Warning to teen after he rubbed genitals on girl, 11

A 17-YEAR-OLD has faced the Bundaberg Children's Courts for the last time and warned he will front adult court if he continues to offend.

Sentencing remarks from the June 21 hearing were published on the Supreme Court Library Queensland's website last week.

The published document showed the teenager, who can not be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to unlawfully and indecently dealing with his 11-year-old cousin.

Aged 16 years and eight months at the time, the teenager persuaded his cousin to remove her underpants before he rubbed his genitals against hers on September 23 last year.

They were interrupted by adults returning to the house and the girl immediately made a complaint.

Judge Michael Shanahan noted the offender had a history of dishonesty offences but no sexual offences.

Considering the his age and prospects of rehabilitation, Judge Shanahan decided not to record a conviction but warned the teen it was his last chance.

"You've since turned 17 and what you'd better understand is, any more offences committed as a 17-year-old will see you dealt with in the adult court," he said.

"Now, that's a different regime and a sexual offence committed by an adult requires actual imprisonment, unless there are very special circumstances.

"So not only are you at risk of going to jail, you will go to jail if you repeat this offence."

The teen was ordered to undertake counselling.