Teenager thanks men who saved her life

PINNED under a car and struggling to breathe, a Bundaberg teenager knows just how lucky she is to be alive after an off duty paramedic and passer-by rushed to her aid.

For the first time since the May 20 crash on Walker St, which saw 15-year-old Maddison McGuiness hit by a car while she was riding her bike, the teenager met and thanked the two men she owes her life to.

QAS Qide Bay operations manager Rick Tenthy happened to be driving along Walker St as the crash happened while Brodie Hansen stopped and used a trolley jack he had bought that day to lift the car off Maddison's chest.

Despite losing conciousness and turning blue, the car was jacked up off Maddison and she made a remarkable recovery.

Yesterday she thanked her rescuers and spoke about the incident to urge other bike riders to be careful on the roads.

"I got run over by a car and the car went straight over me. It was from my chest down so my head and part of my chest were sticking out from under the car,” she said.

"My legs were trapped inside the back frame. I was crying a lot and very shocked and scared that I would die.

"There was pain everywhere and I had a big gash on my arm and every time the bike got moved or the car slightly moved or one of the doors got slammed or shut, it sent pain all through my body.

"I can't remember who it was but there was someone that came straight by my side, held my hand and assured me it would be okay.”

Maddison said she wanted to say a big thank you to Mr Tenthy and Mr Hansen.

"I'm lucky to be alive right now. I'm lucky them two saved my life,” she said.

Maddison also urged other cyclists to always wear a helmet and keep their eyes open.

"Look both ways when you're crossing. When you're going past driveways that are open places that people just go in and out, stop and walk across it,” she said.

Mr Tenthy said with the school holidays coming to a close with a long weekend there would be increased traffic and he urged every road user to think about their behaviour.

"Our message is pretty simple, crashes aren't accidents, they're a series of events that come together to result in a collision and often, as we know with tragic outcomes. All it takes is one decision...that can be the difference between begin involved in a collision and not,” he said.

Bundaberg police Constable Mick Gray also urged road users to just be careful.

"Slow down, take breaks, be aware of your surroundings,” he said.