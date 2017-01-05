Teenage girl latest irukandji sting victim

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Lady Elliot Island.

ANOTHER person has fallen victim to irukandji syndrome on Fraser Island.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to Orchid Beach on the island last night to airlift a teenage girl who suffered a suspected irukandji jellyfish sting on her leg.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

This mission marks the eighth RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlift of a patient with a marine sting in the past eight days.

The number does not include all stings tended to by paramedics on the ground.

All eight stings occurred on the Western side of Fraser Island.

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Contributed

Dr Chris Barnes, emergency department senior medical officer at Bundaberg Hospital said a number of those patients had been transported to the hospital in the past week.

He said although the syndrome was named after the tiny jellyfish, it didn't necessarily mean the sting had come from that particular species.

"There is subsequently anything up to eight different jellyfish that can give you the same syndrome,” he said.

"That is why there is always going to be that invariability with trying to determine the stinger.”

Dr Barnes said there had only ever been two recorded deaths from the jellyfish sting but said symptoms could be quite debilitating.

"The sting is relatively mild and nothing dramatic with no visible welts,” he said.

"The thing that makes the sting different to others is that it usually has a break where people don't notice anything and then suddenly they get severe back pain, abdominal pain, cramping, excruciating cramps in muscles and more.”

Dr Barnes said if you were experiencing these symptoms, the best course of action was to stay calm and seek medical attention.

"The main thing is not to panic,” he said.

"The irukandji is quite specific and distinct. If you experience the symptoms, seek appropriate medical attention.”

The irukandji - the world's smallest jellyfish - is usually found in waters north of Mackay, about 700km further up the coast.

Saturday's NewsMail reported eminent jellyfish researcher Jamie Seymour calling for more money for research as the irukandji continues its march southwards as water temperatures increase under global warming.