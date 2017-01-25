Student rushed to hospital after snake bite

UPDATE: A student is receiving treatment for a snake bite after he was bitten on his way to school.

A Toowoomba Hospital spokeswoman said the boy was undergoing treatment after he was rushed to hospital shortly after 9.30am today.

It is understood the 15-year-old was on his way to school when he was bitten by an unknown type of snake outside the Harristown State High School gates.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Stephen Johns said the school's nurse administered first aid with the help of emergency medical dispatchers before paramedics arrived on scene.

He said the boy was bitten on the ankle and had two puncture marks and blood on his leg.

It comes after two children were treated for snake bites in Central Queensland overnight.

One girl was bitten on the arm at 7pm at Calliope, and was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, a second girl was bitten at a home in Alton Downs, and was treated in Rockhampton.

With snakes and people becoming more active in the heat, paramedics warn residents to be on the lookout for snakes and know what to do if bitten.