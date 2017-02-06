Teen made tent in spare bedroom to grow weed

A TEENAGER who used a spare bedroom in a Bargara share house for growing marijuana has been fined $400.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, 19-year-old Beau Jacob Annis-Brown pleaded guilty to one count each of producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

A search warrant at Annis-Brown's address on December 21 last year uncovered the hydroponic set-up, which included lights, a fan and a purpose-made grow tent.

The tent housed seven plants about 100m tall while another two plants were found in a cupboard.

Police also found 2.5g of dried marijuana.

The court heard Annis-Brown's attitude towards police was less than remorseful and yesterday defence lawyer Nick Larter said he advised his client that it was "not an advisable tact to take”.

Annis-Brown's two house mates were also charged with drug offences.