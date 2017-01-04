Teen girls charged with using stolen credit cards

CARS TARGETED: Three teenage girls have been charged after allegedly using credit and debit cards, stolen from cars in the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit officers are continuing their investigations into a number of unlawful entry to motor vehicle and fraud related offences.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said on Sunday a 14-year-old Bundaberg North girl, a 14-year-old Svensson Heights girl and a 13-year-old Bundaberg South girl were charged in relation to alleged fraud offences which occurred between December 30 and December 31.

"Other alleged offences dealt with include unlawful entry to motor vehicle and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property,” she said.

"These offences occurred on January 1.”

Snr Const Loftus said the incidents were a timely reminder for car owners to securely lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.

"Unlocked vehicles are tempting for offenders to target and rummage through,” she said.

"Property including personal accessories such as a wallet containing cash and cards and mobile phones appear to be especially targeted.”

Snr Const Loftus also urged anyone who found credit or debit cards to call police.

"If you happen to find any financial cards that belong to another person, please contact Policelink on 131 444,” she said.

Anyone with information which could assist with these matters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.