Teen caught speeding 42km/h over the limit

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Horsecamp man was intercepted by Bundaberg Road Policing Unit at around 4.45pm on November 24.

The man was travelling at an alleged speed of 142km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Sharon.

Consequences for the man include a $1137 traffic infringement notice, six month licence suspension and eight demerit points.

This is the second high end speed offence involving teenagers in less than a week.

Speeding is one contributing factor to road crashes and one of the known Fatal Five.

Police urged drivers to slow down and drive safely this weekend.

An 18-year-old Woodgate man was stopped by police after he was recorded travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit.

The teenager was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Isis River about 5.50pm on Saturday.

SPEED DEMONS

Some of Bundy's worst cases of speeding: