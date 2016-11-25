29°
Teen caught speeding 42km/h over the limit

25th Nov 2016 2:18 PM

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Horsecamp man was intercepted by Bundaberg Road Policing Unit at around 4.45pm on November 24.

The man was travelling at an alleged speed of 142km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Sharon.

Consequences for the man include a $1137 traffic infringement notice, six month licence suspension and eight demerit points.

This is the second high end speed offence involving teenagers in less than a week.

Speeding is one contributing factor to road crashes and one of the known Fatal Five.

Police urged drivers to slow down and drive safely this weekend.

An 18-year-old Woodgate man was stopped by police after he was recorded travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit.

The teenager was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Isis River about 5.50pm on Saturday.

SPEED DEMONS

Some of Bundy's worst cases of speeding:

  • A 17-year-old P-plater was caught at 148kmh in a 60kmh zone on FE Walker St in March this year.
  • A motorcyclist evaded police after being clocked travelling at more than 260kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Ring Road in December 2013.
  • A motorcyclist was clocked at 201kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell in September 2013.
  • A motorcyclist appeared in court in September 2014 charged with doing 120kmh in an 80kmh zone, 163kmh in an 80kmh zone, 140kmh in a 100kmh zone, 124kmh in a 60kmh zone and 100kmh in a 60kmh zone.
  • A motorcyclist appeared in court charged with travelling at 141kmh in a 60kmh zone in Agnes Water in August 2013.
  • Two motorcyclists were caught travelling at more than 100kmh in a 60kmh section of Walker St in August 2012.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police speeding

