Team Bundy let's Kick the Kilos

17th Sep 2016 1:04 PM

AND we're off!

Today we start the NewsMail's Kick the Kilos walking competition, and we need you.

We are going up against 14 other regions in Queensland and northern New South Wales to take out the title of Fittest Town.

The aim is to run or walk as many kilometres as you can over the next 12 weeks, log your scores in our Strava group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group.

The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins.

You don't need to be a track star, you just need to get walking or running and be part of Bundaberg's quest for a healthier town (and the glory, of course).

To get involved, download the Strava app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone.

Set up an account with your email address and a password. Now you're connected, here are three simple steps to join our Kick the Kilos group:

1. Click the three dots in the bottom right corner 'more', select 'clubs' and then search Kick the Kilos. Find the NewsMail's group and join.

2. When you're ready to log a workout, select the 'record' button in the bottom centre of the toolbar. It will locate you on the GPS. Press it again when you start walking and again when you have finished. Tap the finish flag once you're done to save the workout.

3. Name your workout and hit save. This will ensure it shares to the Kick the Kilos group.

In the Strava app, you can track your own workouts and progress, plus the activities of your group.

You can also see which individuals are leading in live time under the tab 'view leaderboard'.

If you have a Fitbit with GPS capabilities or another fitness tracker head to www.strava.com/ upload/device and sync your accounts. Every step counts.

The walking competition goes for 12 weeks, from today until Saturday, December 10.

We've even pulled champion surfer Sally Fitgibbons on board to share her workout tips and tricks in our Weekend magazine for the duration.

So c'mon Bundaberg. We need to show up these other regions and prove we're a community that is a force to be reckoned with.

Tell your friends, neighbours and the milkman - we need all the members we can get.

The more we have, the more chance we have at winning the challenge, and the healthier we'll be as a region.

Lace up, folks.

