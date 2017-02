SEE TEA: You, Me and a Cup of Tea opens at BRAG tonight.

COMPOSED by up-and-coming curator by Zoe Blandford, the art exhibition You, Me and a Cup of Tea officially opens today.

The exhibit features artwork by Beverley Budgen, Denise Faulkner, Susan Gourley and Kim Schoenberger, together with selected artists from the Bundaberg region.

If you want to see the Bundaberg Regional Galleries latest display, head down to the gallery on Barolin St from 5.30 - 7.30pm to appreciate the role tea plays in our lives and the lives of others.