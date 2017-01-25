Tea and biscuits essential ingredients in new exhibition

HAVE A BREAK: Tea is the theme of a new exhibition at BRAG curated by Zoe Blandford.

WHETHER it's an early morning ritual or an afternoon catch up with friends, a cup of tea means different things to many people and now the staple beverage is the subject of a Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery exhibition.

You, Me and a Cup of Tea draws together works from artists including Beverley Budgen, Denise Faulkner, Susan Gourley and Kim Schoenberger.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the exhibition, which opens on Friday, February 3, also included works from 10 regional artists, who have been invited to reinterpret a familiar Australian biscuit.

"You'll see everything from the humble milk arrowroot in Betty Searle's Smoko to the playful ceramic Road Testing the Pineapple Tim Tam by artist Caryl Plant,” Cr Peters said.

Other local artists to feature include Clinton Cross, Shane Foley, David Graham, Julie Hylands, Marlies Oakley, Paul Perry, Adrienne Williams and Jo Williams.

"There are so many beautiful artworks in this exhibition, and the wall of biscuits by our regional artists is a real highlight,” Cr Peters said.

"It's the kind of exhibition that could make you laugh but also make you feel very nostalgic.”

The exhibition has been curated by Bundaberg Regional Galleries' exhibitions officer Zoe Blandford.

"A ritual, a habit, a treat, a comfort - tea drinking and tea making is a great pleasure for most of us and this exhibition is a combination of two of my great loves - tea and art,” Ms Blandford said.

The exhibition marks the completion of a Curator Development Program by Ms Blandford, supported by the Flying Arts Alliance and Bundaberg Regional Council after she was selected last year to be one of four Australia-wide participants

"It was such a valuable opportunity to work alongside other curators and I learned so much from the experience.”

You, Me and a Cup of Tea includes a stunning installation of 1869 recycled teabags that form a kaleidoscope of butterflies by Kim Schoenberger, along with Denise Faulkner's watercolours that combine some of Bundaberg's beautiful birds with fine china.

A second installation of delectable French-inspired patisseries by Gourley poses questions around consumerism, and Budgen's interiors reflect on the age-old social importance of meeting for tea.

You, Me and a Cup of Tea will open in Gallery 1 at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on Friday, February 3, from 5.30pm.