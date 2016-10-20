Taxpayer will keep paying for termite fight

TERMITES. Just the word is enough to strike fear into the hearts of the owners of timber houses everywhere.

Those owners will be relieved to know the State Government has decided to continue an existing program of finding and exterminating the notorious West Indian drywood termite.

The pest is Australia's most destructive termite and has caused significant damage to buildings, chiefly in Maryborough but also in Bundaberg, Brisbane Rockhampton and Townsville.

A control and containment program, involving surveillance and fumigation of infestations, has been in place in Queensland since the 1960s.

Agriculture Minister and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said new biosecurity laws in Queensland required the government, industry and community to share responsibility for managing biosecurity risks.

TENT CITY: Many buildings in Maryborough, including the Customs House Hotel, have undergone termite fumigation, which involves covering the structure in a plastic tent. Robyne Cuerel

Answering a question from Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Ms Donaldson said the government had decided to continue existing arrangements.

She said the government would fund the full cost of controlling termites.

"Owners of infested buildings and other items will not be required to contribute to the cost of treatment.”

Ms Donaldson told parliament the West Indian drywood termite had the potential to cause serious economic impacts to Queensland's built environment due to their ability to infest buildings "top down” through structural gaps, unlike subterranean termites which enter buildings from the ground up.

DAMAGE: The West Indian drywood termite is the most destructive termite species in Australia. Warren Lynam

Drywood termites do not require any contact with the soil, making them more difficult to detect and prevent their entry into older buildings.

If you find an infestation, collect samples of the frass, the waste wood particles termites produce, wings and, if possible, several soldiers, and phone 13 25 23.