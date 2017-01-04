Tariff cuts to help nut growers crack into Asian markets

MACADAMIA BLOSSOMS: Korea's tariffs on shelled macadamias has been cut, which Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says means increased export opportunities for growers.

TARIFF cuts on more than 7000 Australian products that came into effect on January 1 will create more opportunities for local businesses, says Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

"These wide-ranging tariff cuts are part of Australia's free trade agreements with China and Korea, which are continuing to deliver a competitive advantage for Hinkler businesses,” the assistant minister for trade said.

The tariff for shelled macadamias, 30% before the Korean agreement and later cut to 12%, is now 6%.

"This is giving local businesses an extra competitive advantage which will drive exports and help create more local jobs,” Mr Pitt said.

Almost $10 million worth of macadamias were exported to Korea between January and September 2016.

Visit ftaportal.dfat.gov.au.