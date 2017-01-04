Tariff cuts to help nut growers crack into Asian markets

TARIFF cuts on more than 7000 Australian products that came into effect on January 1 will create more opportunities for local businesses, says Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
"These wide-ranging tariff cuts are part of Australia's free trade agreements with China and Korea, which are continuing to deliver a competitive advantage for Hinkler businesses,” the assistant minister for trade said.
The tariff for shelled macadamias, 30% before the Korean agreement and later cut to 12%, is now 6%.
"This is giving local businesses an extra competitive advantage which will drive exports and help create more local jobs,” Mr Pitt said.
Almost $10 million worth of macadamias were exported to Korea between January and September 2016.
Visit ftaportal.dfat.gov.au.