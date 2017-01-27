Talented swimmer beats elite field to win award

BUNDABERG'S Isaac Cooper showed exactly why he was recognised with an award from the Bundaberg Regional Council on Australia Day.

As most of us took the day off and celebrated with family and friends, Cooper was hard at work.

Waking up early the 13-year-old completed a triathlon in preparation for the upcoming swimming year.

It is this spirit and commitment that saw the Bundaberg Christian College student rewarded with the Junior Sporting Spirit Award on Australia Day.

In a fantastic year of racing, Cooper won four gold medals at the state school championships and was the 12 years and under swimmer of the meet at the state titles.

He also broke a 23-year-old record at the City of Charm.

Cooper was shocked and honoured to receive the award

"I was stoked - I was so happy,” he said.

"It really is great to get it.”

Cooper now hopes his award can inspire others to perform this year.

"I feel staying committed to the sport has helped me get the award,” he said.

"I hope people see me and they think that I work hard at it and it might encourage them to work hard at their sports.

For the Fairymead swimmer, the hard work has already started as he prepares for the nationals in April.

"I had three weeks break and I came straight back into hell fortnight where we did 113km in two weeks,” he said.

"It's tough and I feel like I'm getting at my peak already.”

He said his success wouldn't be there without his team behind him.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for waking up at 4.30am to take me to training and helping me with my school work. I also want to thank my coaches Paul Simms and Scott Hamlet.”