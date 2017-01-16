Take a seat and help Rotary put an end to polio across the world

A movie for a good cause will be held at the Moncrieff.

LOCALS are being encouraged to support the Rotary Clubs of Bundaberg and District's fundraising movie premiere, Hidden Figures, to be screened at the Moncrieff Theatre on Wednesday, February 1.

All proceeds from the sale of the movie tickets will go towards raising vital funds to help eradicating polio worldwide through Rotary International's PolioPlus program.

Through the PolioPlus Fund, Rotarians have helped immunise more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries.

Tickets can be purchased at the Moncrieff Theatre, or at Inn style Mensland and E-time Bundaberg.