More Australian cars affected in worldwide airbag recall

Luke Mortimer
| 5th Oct 2016 9:18 AM Updated: 12:16 PM
If car owners have concerns about the Takata airbag recall, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.
AS the world's largest automotive recall continues, Honda has urged vehicle owners to book in at a dealership or face injury due to faulty airbags.

Recall campaign notification letters have again been sent to customers via mail warning of the "potential concern" with certain model's "front passenger airbag deflator".

Other makes affected by the recall, which affects millions of vehicles worldwide, include Toyota, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mazda, Nissan, General Motors, Ford, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

"... it was observed that reduced propellant density within the inflator has the potential to cause an abnormal airbag deployment in the event of an accident, potentially increasing the risk of injury," the letter reads.

"As a precautionary measure, the passenger airbag inflator will be replaced free of charge."

 

An example of the letters Honda is sending to customers (personal details removed), reminding them of the Takata airbag defect and action required.
Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata Corporation has conceded there is a defect in its air bag deflators.

Ruptures have been blamed for at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries internationally since the recall first began as far back as 2009.

Honda has described the extensive recall as an "unprecedented challenge for the automotive industry".

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has published a list of the current Takata airbag recalls.

If car owners have concerns, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.

RACQ Technical and Safety Policy technical researcher Russell Manning previously advised Australian owners not to panic.

It's understood no deaths or injuries have been recorded in Australia due to the airbag defect.

Excessive moisture is thought to be the cause of the defect, Takata said in a statement on June 23, 2014.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  airbags, bmw and mercedes benz., defect, editors picks, ford, general motors, honda, mazda, mitsubishi, nissan, recall, subaru, takata, toyota

