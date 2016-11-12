Takalvans expands into 'bigger and better' new home

A BUNDABERG caravan seller is putting a vote of confidence in the Bundaberg economy by expanding into bigger and better premises.

Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel said construction on the second site at 94 Takalvan St, across Dr Mays Rd from the business' existing premises, was on track to be completed by the end of 2016.

"It's a larger land size, with a larger showroom for our spare parts, and it will give us the ability to give customers better service,” Mr Rethamel said.

The new Takalvans building in Takalvan Street. Mike Knott BUN171016TAKALVANS1

"There will be undercover workshop facilities, the list goes on.”

While caravan sales were bubbling along nicely, booming business wasn't the reason for the upgrade, Mr Rethamel said.

"We've owned the business for 10 years, and we got to a crossroads where I asked: do I invest in the future of the business, the town and my family, or do I slow down?”

He chose to "take the next step to own our own premises, invest in the town and show some confidence in the local economy”.

The new Takalvans building in Takalvan Street. Mike Knott BUN171016TAKALVANS2

"I chose to reward myself and the staff who work here.

It might mean continuing to eat Vegemite on toast, he said, but it was worth it.

"We sell caravans to a very large area in Queensland, not just Bundaberg,” he said.

"So we have a lot of very loyal Bundy customers who come and get their caravans serviced and repaired, but we also get a lot of people who come from well out of town.”

The construction work, done entirely by local tradespeople, should be finished around Christmas time, Mr Rethamel said.