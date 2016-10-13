TAFE hair and beauty salons get $600K facelift

HAIR AND BEAUTY: Cert II Nail Technology students Chrissy Thompson and Jenna Brown at the newly refurbished TAFE beauty salon.

WALKING through the doors of Hair, Beauty and Soul, it's easy to forget you are in a TAFE.

The new hair and beauty salon at TAFE Queensland East Coast has been given a makeover to bring it to "industry standard”, catering for one of the region's most popular courses.

TAFE Queensland has supported TAFE East Coast with a $600,000 towards renovations across the Bundaberg and Moololooba campuses and the ribbon in the Rum City was cut yesterday.

HAIR AND BEAUTY: Robyn Littlejohn, Jodi Schmidt and Paul Wilson at the opening of the newly refurbished TAFE beauty salon. Mike Knott BUN131016TAFE7

"The salon has doubled in size and it's allowed us to grow the number of students we have, and teach them at a higher standard,” centre director for creative and digital Robyn Littlejohn said.

The facility caters to courses including Cert III in Nail Technology, Cert III in Beauty Therapy, Cert III in Retail Make Up and Diploma of Beauty Services.

TAFE - Hair and Beauty: The opening of the newly refurbished TAFE beauty salon.

Beauty enrolments have jumped from ten students to 42 since the renovation.

"The industry out there respects the standard at which we're delivering our training, and the students walk away job-ready, ready to start their own business or walk straight into a salon,” Ms Littlejohn said.

HAIR AND BEAUTY: Anne Bauer and Kelly Jensen at the newly refurbished TAFE beauty salon. Mike Knott BUN131016TAFE2

"Industry comes to us looking for our graduates because they're so well qualified when they finish.”

"Hair and beauty is one of Bundaberg's highest performing delivery teams and with student enrolments quadrupling in 2016, the refurbishment is vitally important,” TAFE Queensland chief executive officer Jodi Schmidt said.

"This is the first upgrade to the Bundaberg salon since its construction, and the makeover will ensure we continue to meet evolving industry standards and enable successful career outcomes for an increasing number of students in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.”

HAIR AND BEAUTY: Diploma in Beauty Therapy students Alicia Gloede and Shannan Oakley at the newly refurbished TAFE beauty salon. Mike Knott BUN131016TAFE9

Anne Bauer is studying her diploma of beauty therapy, which began in July.

"I love it here,” Anne said.

She trained as a hairdresser before deciding she "wanted to do something more”.

"We walked in this year and said 'wow',” she said.

"I was here back in 2013 and it was so different.

"It feels more professional and it's much more open too, so the teachers can see what you're doing and it's easy to ask for help.”

The TAFE Hair, Beauty and Soul offers discounted hair, beauty and massage treatments - find out more at tafeeastcoast.edu.au or phone 1300 656 188.