Tackling cancer hair loss head on

Hair loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment which is why Cancer Council Queensland is reaching out to those affected.

HAIR loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment - which is why Cancer Council Queensland is reaching out to those affected.

Queensland cancer patients can borrow a wig or turban, free of charge, for the duration of their treatment through the charity's innovative ESA Wig and Turban Service.

Between January and October this year, 45 wigs were loaned and 127 turbans were given to Wide Bay Burnett locals experiencing hair loss, instilling hope and confidence at a difficult time.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift encouraged locals affected by hair loss to reach out for vital support.

"Each of Cancer Council's offices and accommodation lodges, including Brisbane, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Gold Coast, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, are equipped with a wig and turban loan library,” Ms Clift said.

"Our ESA Wig and Turban Service offers a warm and friendly environment where individuals can come for an appointment with a trained staff or volunteer to have a wig fitted, enjoy a chat, and walk away with a wig or turban that is perfect for them,”she said.

"We have a wide range of wigs in various colours and lengths to suit any complexion, or if clients would prefer a turban, we offer these in a variety of styles, colours and patterns.

"Not only does this service bring hope and confidence to those affected by hair loss, but it aids in reducing the economic burden of cancer on an individual and their family.”

Ms Clift said the service was made possible by ESA International and the inspirational volunteers and donors who dedicated their time, energy and goodwill to help those in need.

"Our volunteers are the heart of our work and give their time to make a tangible difference in the fight against cancer,” she said.

"Having adequate support and care throughout a cancer journey is vital and enables patients to better cope with treatment and lifestyle changes that occur.

"Last year our ESA Wig and Turban Service loaned out more than 890 wigs and 2100 turbans to Queenslanders in need.”

One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - in Wide Bay Burnett alone, more than 1500 people are diagnosed each year and about 550 die from the disease.

Ms Clift said the ESA Wig and Turban Service was one of the many great initiatives provided by the charity's Practical Support Program.

For more information or to book an appointment with the ESA Wig and Turban Service, call Cancer Council on 13 11 20 or visit www.cancerqld.org.au.