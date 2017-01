I'M MELTING: Firefighters extinguished a bin on fire on Targo St on Sunday.

BUNDABERG firefighters have issued a reminder - check the stove.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firies were called to attend a Curtis St home yesterday and found light smoke but no fire.

Spokesman Gary Channells said it could have been worse.

"Luckily all we had to do was make sure everything was safe.

"People need to try to remember to turn off all equipment before they leave the house.”

Firefighters also extinguished a bin on fire on Targo St on Sunday. The cause is not known.