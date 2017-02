BEAUTFUL BEES: Bundaberg bee keeper Ian Finnis helps out farmers across the region by relocating bees. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A NEW street named in honour of a Bundaberg honey seller has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Honeybee Court will be named after Ian Finnis, who lived at the address for 70 years.

Mr Finnis and his property became synonymous with honeybees due to his long-eablished roadside stall selling honey products at the front of the home.

The street was created as part of a reconfiguration of a lot at Avenell Heights at the corner of McCarthy and Chards Rds.