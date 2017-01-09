31°
News

Sussan Ley stands aside, will earn $199,000+ per year

Lachlan Thompson
Owen Jacques
and | 8th Jan 2017 3:45 PM Updated: 9th Jan 2017 10:12 AM
Minister for Health and Aged Care Sussan Ley will stand aside while an investigation is conducted into her travel entitlements.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Sussan Ley will stand aside while an investigation is conducted into her travel entitlements. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUSSAN Ley has agreed to stand aside from her role as Federal Health Minister while an investigation is conducted into her use of travel entitlements, which included two trips to the Gold Coast for New Year's Eve.

Ms Ley had been under intense pressure to either step down or be forced out of Cabinet.

She said the decision was ultimately made "in a mutual conversation" with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Ms Ley will sacrifice her ministerial salary -- $144,304 a year out of her $343,344 salary -- while the investigation is conducted.

The base rate for all Federal MPs is $199,040 per year, 

Prime Minister Turnbull released a statement about Ms Ley's use of entitlements moments before her press conference began.

In it, he wrote that the government would "deal with these serious matters very thoroughly".

"I expect the highest standards from my Ministers in all aspects of their conduct, and especially the expenditure of public money," he said."

"The Minister has agreed to stand aside without ministerial pay until this investigation is completed by the Secretary."

Liberal Senator Arthur Sinodinos will take on the role for now.

 

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that Ms Ley travelled to the Gold Coast 17 times between 2013 and 2016, costing the public purse more than $40,000. The Telegraph could find no press releases, speeches or other information to suggest nine of those trips had been for government business. 

That amounts to $20,000 in unaccounted for travel.

The travel dates include visiting the Gold Coast on New Year's Eve in 2013 and again in 2014.

Fronting journalists in Albury, New South Wales just before 10.30am local time, Ms Ley defended the New Year's trips.

Ms Ley said she travelled for events held by a Queensland businesswoman, but did not name the person.

She described the coverage of her travel claims as "a distraction".

"On New Year's Eve 2013 and 2014, I travelled to the Gold Coast at the invitation of a prominent Queensland businesswoman," she said.

"In 2013, it was for a business lunch and in 2014 it was for her annual New Year's Eve event.

"In 2013, I claimed flights and taxis to get to the lunch, but as I was on annual leave from the next day, I didn't claim accommodation.

"Similarly, in 2014, I did not claim accommodation as I stayed privately. On 1 January 2015, I travelled to a sporting function in Sydney as the Minister for Sport."

It comes after Ms Ley apologised for travel claims she made for a 2015 trip to the Queensland tourist mecca when she bought a beachside apartment for $795,000 from a political donor.

She said on Monday that she had inspected the property for the first time "maybe 10 minutes before the auction".

Her trip to the Gold Coast was to meet with patients in relation to new medicines for a specific form of cancer. 

She admitted that travelling to the auction by COMCAR "changed the character of the occasion to one of a more personal nature" and she ought to have changed her claim.

On Sunday she said the trip was an "error of judgment" and confirmed she would pay back the costs.

But now the Minister faces new allegations of misusing government travel entitlements.

Ms Ley is the Liberal MP for Farrer, taking in the inland regional centre of Albury, south west of Canberra. 

 

SUNDAY: Sussan Ley to pay back some expenses of Gold Coast trip

FEDERAL Health Minister Sussan Ley has agreed to pay back some of the expenses she billed the taxpayer for on a trip to Queensland during which she purchased a Gold Coast unit for $795,000. 

Ms Ley made national headlines throughout the week when she told the media she had purchased the unit on an impulse. 

Today she said she had consulted with PM Malcolm Turnbull and had agreed to pay back some of the expenses incurred on the trip. 

"I have spent the past 48 hours examining my travel records," Ms Ley posted on Facebook. 

"I travelled to Brisbane on May 9, 2015 to make a major announcement about the availability of new medicines at a specialist breast cancer clinic and to meet with patients in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.

"As I had to be in Canberra on Sunday 10 May I decided to stay the night of 9 May on the Gold Coast rather than incur considerable extra expense by flying back to Albury and then to Canberra the following day.

"This travel is within the rules provided.

"However, I have always sought to apply higher standards for myself in using valuable taxpayers' funds.

"While attending an auction was not the reason for my visit to Queensland or the Gold Coast, I completely understand this changed the context of the travel undertaken.

"The distinction between public and private business should be as clear as possible when dealing with taxpayers' money.

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister and he agrees that this claim does not meet the high standards he expects of Ministers. I apologise for the error of judgement.

"Tomorrow I will ask the Department of Finance to invoice me for the costs for the car and travel allowance claimed on Saturday 9 May 2015, including the relevant penalty applied to erroneous claims.

"My examination of my travel records has also brought to my attention two other claims for accommodation on the Gold Coast in 2014 and 2015 where I should have stayed and claimed in Brisbane, as well as a single one-way flight from Coolangatta to Canberra in June 2015.

"I will also ask the Department of Finance to invoice me the costs of these claims, as well as the relevant penalty.

"In the interests of total transparency, I will ask the department to review all my ministerial travel to the Gold Coast."

Topics:  editors picks expenses gold coast sussan ley

BREAKING: Truck and car collide on Bruce Hwy

BREAKING: Truck and car collide on Bruce Hwy

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash between a truck and car, on the Bruce Hwy 20km south of Childers.

Two cars confiscated for alleged hooning

STOPPED: Two teenagers will be off the road for 90 days after having their cars impounded in two separate hooning incidents on Sunday.

Police catch out alleged hoons on out roads

Turtle headcount: Volunteers shell out for critical trip

MOONLIGHT SHADOW: A turtle comes ashore on Wreck Island. All photos in this story by Michael Latter.

Green turtles cheekier than "well-behaved" loggerheads

Drivers using mobile phones behind higher number of deaths

DISTRACTION: Using your mobile phone while driving can bring costly consequences.

Fatal crashes linked to mobiles

Local Partners

St John buys new defibrillator

St Johns Ambulance has purchased a new defibrillator thanks to donations in memory of a recently passed Monto resident.

New avenues for Lindana

FOR THE KIDS: Lindsay and Hana Penney are branching out into new income streams after flooding hit them hard last year.

Mulgildie farmers look to move into meat after flood devastation.

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Weekend to be an ordinary one for the region

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the 74th annual Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

Jimmy Fallon to open Golden Globes with musical spoof

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Fallon will open the night with a musical spoof of La La Land.

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck would "discourage" his children from becoming actors

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Serial killers top my reading list

Ann Rickard

I love a thriller, especially if it features a nasty serial killer.

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME WITH WIDE OCEAN VIEWS!

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Newly completed, this brand new home in Ocean Heights Estate is beautifully elevated, currently offering wide, uninterrupted ocean views! The home offers: Open...

GREAT VALUE 3 BED BRICK!

1 Wallace Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Located in Belmont Park Estate is this neat and flood free 3 bedroom brick home within short walking distance to convenience store, bottle shop, takeaway shop...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!