Suspected snake bite at Mon Repos

BUNDABERG Ambulance service has issued a warning to beware of snakes after a man was reportedly bitten near Mon Repos this afternoon.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital from a farm on Mittelheusers Rd about 4pm.

Paramedic Martin Kelly said while the incident could not yet be confirmed, the time of day and the hot weather made it likely the man had been bitten by a snake.

The Queensland Museum's Curator of Reptiles and Amphibians Patrick Couper has said snake activity increased with the onset of warm weather.

"At this time, male snakes are particularly active as they roam widely in search of mates, which results in increased encounters with people,” Mr Couper said.

"Snakes are generally shy, reclusive creatures and will actively avoid people if given the chance to do so. "The best thing to do when coming across a snake is to leave it alone and slowly move away from it.

"Bites often occur when people deliberately harass snakes or try to catch or kill them. However, accidental bites also happen and people visiting areas where snakes are likely to live should remain alert and carry a pressure immobilisation bandage with them.”

Mr Couper said people should also be aware of the appropriate first aid procedures should a bite occur.

This information can be readily found on the Queensland Ambulance and St John Ambulance websites at ambulance.qld.gov.au and stjohnqld.com.au.

SNAKE SAFETY TIPS:

Do not provoke, harass, harm or try to capture any snakes you come across.

Wear long pants and enclosed shoes in wooded areas, tall grassy areas and other places where snakes may live.

Always check stumps, rocks and logs before sitting down and keep tents zipped shut as much as possible.

Carry a torch at night so that you can see where you are going.

If bitten, avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake. Instead put pressure on the wound with firmly applied bandage/cloth.

Snakes are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992. It is an offence to kill, injure or take snakes from the wild.