Surf's up for Bundaberg aquatics students

AQUATICS may not have been a subject when most of us were at school, but North Bundaberg State High School students are diving into all things oceanic this year - and on Thursday they got a visit from a world renowned surfboard shaper.

Tom Wegener is widely credited with "bringing back the ancient Hawaiian surfboard craze” according to teacher Phil Moller.

Wegener brought up more than 40 of the classic wooden boards from his base at Cooroy, near Noosa, for the Bundy kids to try after a lesson combining physics, history and business.

"Tom talked to the kids at Nielson Park about the history and culture of surfing,” Mr Moller said.

"We touched on all the basic elements of shaping - thickness, weight, rails, bottom curve, fins.”

Surfboard shaper Tom Wegener with the North Bundaberg State High School students Mike Knott BUN201016WEGENER1

They tried out Wegener's "belly boards”, which first became popular in the United Kingdom around the end of the First World War, and "loved it”, Mr Moller said.

"99% of them have never surfed before; none had used the belly boards.”

The boards are long and thin, similar to a snowboard.

MASTER SHAPER: Surfboard shaper Tom Wegener and Phil Moller at Nielson Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN201016WEGENER10

"The first belly board surfing competition was in England,” Mr Moller said.

"Tom went over there a few years ago and they had the world championships - and an 80-year-old woman showed him how it was done, telling him how during World War II, there was barbed wire stopping them from accessing the beach.”

North Bundaberg State High School student Hayden Hunt at Nielson Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN201016WEGENER11

The students will apply the lesson to their project this term: making their own handplane for bodysurfing, using locally grown paulownia wood.

As part of the curriculum, students have learned about the seafood industry and coastal geography.

The latest topic "is about giving kids knowledge in industries which are big in Australia,” Mr Moller said.

"The surfboard industry is one of the only surviving manufacturing industries.”