Why you could find it hard to get garlic bread in Bundy

17th Jan 2017 10:53 AM

FIRST there was the cheese toast tragedy, now it seems we could be staring down the barrel of a garlic bread shortage.

Lovers of the stinky bread across Australia may find it tough to track down the snack after bits of plastic were found to have contaminated a major manufacturer's supply.

George Weston Foods, which supplies garlic bread to Pizza Hut, Domino's, and a number of supermarkets, suspended production on the popular item after pieces of Teflon material were found in a margarine blender filter last Wednesday.

The company said the source of "foreign material contamination" at the manufacturer in Queensland had been identified.

"As a result, GWF has immediately suspended production, and the contaminated batch has been traced," it said in a statement.

"A thorough list of all potentially affected products has been developed, and GWF has issued a recall notification to its food service customers."

A spokesman for Domino's Pizza said the "safety" of food products was extremely important to them and they have "extensive quality control systems in place".

"Yesterday one of our suppliers identified they had found plastic in some batches of margarine, applied to their garlic bread, and immediately notified us," he said.

Aldi, which has four stores across Bundaberg, has recalled their Me'n'u Garlic Bread produced by George Weston, issuing the following release.

"Aldi takes product quality and safety seriously and wishes to advise all customers of a recall of ME'N'U Garlic Bread Twin Pack 450g with the best before date of 1 November 2016 up to and including 15 February 2017.

"The product has been available for sale in ALDI stores in NSW and QLD.

"The recall is due to the possible contamination of foreign matter (plastic).

"Customers should return the product to your local ALDI for a full cash refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"For further information please contact: George Weston Foods on 1800 132 347 or foodstandards.gov.au/recalls for Australian food recall information."

- with The Daily Telegraph.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aldi dominos food garlic bread pizza hut

