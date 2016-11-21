Sun shade for Wide Bay kids

Wide Bay kids will get more shade from the Cancer Council.

WIDE Bay Burnett children will benefit when 109 Queensland schools, sporting clubs and childcare centres get new shade structures, as part of the 2016 SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative.

The new SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative, launched in February by Cancer Council Queensland and the Queensland Government, aims to help create adequate shade for kids across the State.

Not-for-profit organisations catering for children 0-18 years could apply for up to 50 per cent matched funding to purchase a portable or permanent shade structure.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said in Wide Bay Burnett, five organisations* had received funding for permanent shade structures or portable shade marquees.

"We're proud to partner with Queensland Government to help provide shade and improve the sun safety of Queensland kids,” Ms Clift said.

"Through this initiative, the Queensland Government will provide $870,000 of funding over three years to schools, sporting and community clubs, and childcare centres.

"This initiative is vital for our State - providing everyday shade for children in Queensland is vital. Sun exposure in childhood influences the risk of skin cancer later in life.”

Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young agreed.

"Creating more shady spaces in settings where young Queenslanders spend a large portion of their day will reduce Ultraviolet Radiation exposure and skin cancer risk,” Ms Young said.

Dr Young said all Queenslanders, whatever their age, should practice sun safety every day.

"Even on a cloudy day, the UV Index can be high in Queensland,” she said.

Ms Clift said it was important all Queensland organisations caring for children had access to items that assist SunSmart behavior and reduce skin cancer risk.

"We need to work hard to instill SunSmart behaviours in Queensland children to reduce their long-term risk and these grants are a boost to eligible organisations who have limited funds for sun safety,” Ms Clift said.

Figures show more than half of Queensland children (aged five to 17) are sunburnt every year, with five per cent sunburnt to the point of blistering.

Cancer Council Queensland recommends all Queenslanders follow the five recommended sun protective behaviours when the UV Index level is three or above.

"Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when out and about this summer to best reduce your risk of skin cancer,” Ms Clift said.

Applications for the 2017 SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative open early in the new year via cancerqld.org.au.

November 20 to 26, 2016, is National Skin Cancer Action Week.

Wide Bay Burnett organisations granted funding through the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative are C&K Forestview Community Kindergarten, St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Thabeban State School, YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten and St James Lutheran College, Hervey Bay.