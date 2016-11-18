Sugarland Gardens sells to non-profit group

A LEADING not-for-profit seniors living provider has completed its acquisition of a large Bundaberg seniors accommodation facility.

Churches of Christ in Queensland has completed the purchase of Sugarland Gardens Retirement Village from previous owners David and Anita Torrisi.

The 132-year-old organisation now operates 23 retirement villages throughout Queensland and Victoria branded as Churches of Christ Care.

Also under this banner are 28 residential aged care services across the two states.

Sugarland Gardens is the second Bundaberg retirement village for the organisation, joining Gracehaven Retirement Village.

Chief Executive Officer Dean Phelan said a larger presence in Bundaberg is key to furthering a strong commitment to seniors in the Wide Bay and Burnett region.

"We provide hundreds of Bundaberg seniors with residential aged care, community care and retirement living,” Mr Phelan said.

"Sugarland Gardens residents now have ready access to other services we offer such as community care and chaplains.”

"We will continue working alongside our local Bundaberg churches to provide a variety of care and missional services for children, families and seniors.”

The 115 unit Sugarland Gardens purchase adds to a recent string of quality acquisitions by the award winning aged care provider, including retirement villages Regency Park in Warwick, Chesterville in Melbourne, and Assisi Court and Kilkivan in Toowoomba.

David Torrisi welcomed the purchase by Churches of Christ in Queensland.

"Sugarland Gardens has been an important part of our retirement village business and we are so proud to see how the village has grown since we started building it over 30 years ago” Mr Torrisi said.

"It's great to see that the legacy of quality care for local seniors will continue into the future under the management of Churches of Christ Care.”

As one of the largest and most diverse not-for-profit organisations in Queensland, Churches of Christ in Queensland already has a significant presence throughout the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

This includes family day care, child protection, retirement living, churches and missional services, community care and residential aged care supporting communities from Hervey Bay in the east, south to Kingaroy, west to Eidsvold and north to Bundaberg.